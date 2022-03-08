ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $9.03

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.70. ING Groep shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 409,490 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.63) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.72) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ING Groep by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,407 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 183,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.