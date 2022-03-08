Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPHA. Zacks Investment Research cut Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Innate Pharma by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 72,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

IPHA opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.