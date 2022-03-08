Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.16

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.16 and traded as high as C$19.50. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$19.32, with a volume of 704,575 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of -17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

