Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Gap Down to $6.98

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.11. Innovid shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1,945 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000.

Innovid Company Profile (NYSE:CTV)

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

