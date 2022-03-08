Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.21. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVREF. lowered their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

