Insider Buying: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Buys 14,280 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,439. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

