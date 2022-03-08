Insider Buying: Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Rating) insider Nicole Hollows acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.02 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,190.00 ($22,036.50).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.93.
About Qube (Get Rating)
Read More
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qube and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.