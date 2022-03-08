Insider Buying: Rhinomed Limited (ASX:RNO) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Rhinomed Limited (ASX:RNO – Get Rating) insider Ronald (Ron) Dewhurst acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00 ($16,058.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Rhinomed (Get Rating)

Rhinomed Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of consumer and medical devices worldwide. It identifies, acquires, and commercializes nasal stent delivery technologies. The company's product portfolio includes Turbine for enhanced breathing in sports; Mute, an anti-snoring device; and Pronto for nasal congestion and sleep disturbance issues.

