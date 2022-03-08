Insider Buying: Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN – Get Rating) insider Bryant McLarty acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$105,000.00 ($76,642.34).
The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.
Structural Monitoring Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Structural Monitoring Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structural Monitoring Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.