Insider Buying: Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN – Get Rating) insider Bryant McLarty acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$105,000.00 ($76,642.34).

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

Structural Monitoring Systems Company Profile

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets structural health monitoring systems in Australia, the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company offers CVM switch for fatigue testing; CVM NDI structural monitoring systems; and laboratory kits for use in real-time crack detection and monitoring.

