Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells 1,244 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) COO R Mark Adams sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $14,940.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADPT remained flat at $$11.70 on Tuesday. 949,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,282. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 473,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

