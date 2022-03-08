Insider Selling: Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Atreca stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. 4,411,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18. Atreca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $98.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

