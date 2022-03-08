Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells 406 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $12,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. 1,270,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,507. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

