Insider Selling: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells 475,000 Shares of Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

NYSE:CPE traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,128,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $66.12.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

