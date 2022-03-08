Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$741,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$8,399,478.60.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, William Robert Peterson acquired 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total value of C$485,545.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.67 on Tuesday, hitting C$76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,653,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,123. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$35.83 and a 52-week high of C$79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The stock has a market cap of C$89.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

