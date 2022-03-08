Insider Selling: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 329,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,161. The company has a market capitalization of $780.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 207,733 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

