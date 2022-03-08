Insider Selling: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) General Counsel Sells 17,458 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 329,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,161. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $780.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,613,000 after buying an additional 98,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after buying an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

