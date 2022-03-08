Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 3,675 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00.

Shares of EW stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.00. 3,542,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,449. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

