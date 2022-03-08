Insider Selling: Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director Sells 501,691 Shares of Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.03. 480,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -471.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

