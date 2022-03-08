Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells 6,330 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total transaction of C$239,639.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,090,907.48.

TSE FTT traded down C$1.87 on Tuesday, reaching C$35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,557. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.91. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$29.71 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.30.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

