Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells 4,843 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FIVN traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $91.82. 1,182,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,296,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $134,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

