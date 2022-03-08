Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells 106,720 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FNKO traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 1,138,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,562. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $866.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.