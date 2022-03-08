Insider Selling: Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Sells 80,500 Shares of Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$899,104.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 569,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,361,862.40.

Shares of LUG traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.28. 1,148,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.82 and a 12 month high of C$12.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUG shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.11.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

