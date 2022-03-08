Insider Selling: Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN – Get Rating) insider Peter Watson sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.59), for a total value of A$1,626,000.00 ($1,186,861.31).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73, a current ratio of 25.74 and a quick ratio of 21.70.
Paladin Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
