Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. 973,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.18. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 272,694 shares during the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
