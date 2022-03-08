Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. 973,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.18. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 272,694 shares during the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

