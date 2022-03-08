Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Sells 3,623 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,546,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,115. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

