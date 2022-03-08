Insider Selling: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Sells 9,325 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,750. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.