inSure Market Cap Tops $34.02 Million (SURE)

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. inSure has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and approximately $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, inSure has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About inSure

inSure (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. The official website for inSure is insuretoken.net . inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure

