Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

