Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Acquires 157,948 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up about 2.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.69% of Cooper Companies worth $142,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock traded down $10.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $391.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.78 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

