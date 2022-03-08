Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Acquires 386,751 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,751 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 2.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $133,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 726,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,821,948. The stock has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $245.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

