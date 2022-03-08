Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,335 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 3.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.27% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $176,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.15. 121,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,024. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

