Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $13.52 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,394 shares during the quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Amdocs worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amdocs by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 17.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

