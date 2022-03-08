Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $163.67 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 111,912 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $163,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 51,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 109,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $134.77. The company had a trading volume of 656,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day moving average is $160.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

