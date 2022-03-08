Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $214.22 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 4.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.19% of S&P Global worth $214,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in S&P Global by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $113,076,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $393.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,722. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $333.47 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.08.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

