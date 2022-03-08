Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for about 2.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $106,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,113,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,458,000 after buying an additional 46,003 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,936,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST traded down $5.12 on Tuesday, hitting $367.76. 6,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,726. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.14 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.