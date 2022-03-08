Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Increases Stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,292 shares during the period. Diversey makes up about 1.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 1.54% of Diversey worth $61,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diversey by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 281,761 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,981,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,840,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,718,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSEY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,874. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

