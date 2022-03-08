Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Purchases 259,321 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,321 shares during the quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after acquiring an additional 83,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after acquiring an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 65.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:TV traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 124,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,839. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

