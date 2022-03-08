Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Purchases New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 902,526 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,021,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Shares of AMAT traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.73. The company had a trading volume of 465,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

