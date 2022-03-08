Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 32,874 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,874 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 4.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.26% of CME Group worth $214,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in CME Group by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CME Group by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,364. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

CME traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.04. 67,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.97. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

