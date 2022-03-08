International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $653.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

