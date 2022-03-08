International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. International Money Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a market cap of $653.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

