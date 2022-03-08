International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Trading Up 7.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 3,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 171,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.52.

About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

