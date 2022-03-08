International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

IPCO stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.45. 166,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,308. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of C$3.71 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

In related news, insider International Petroleum Corporation purchased 92,176 shares of International Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$708,833.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,176 shares in the company, valued at C$708,833.44.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.