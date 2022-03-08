Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Tops $3.56 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.07 or 0.00043467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and approximately $174.30 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.32 or 0.06658840 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,053.09 or 0.99432864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 477,925,180 coins and its circulating supply is 208,654,414 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

