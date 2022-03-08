Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$22.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$22.25 and a 1-year high of C$32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

