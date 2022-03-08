Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll Sells 23,917 Shares

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $1,627,791.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clearway Capital Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $4,290,014.96.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00.

IPI traded up $6.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 840,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,385. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $78.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $992.36 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

