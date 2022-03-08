Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $909.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.
In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $5,413,142. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on IPI. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.
Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.