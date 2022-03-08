Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $909.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $5,413,142. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPI. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.