Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $67.68

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.68, but opened at $70.75. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $68.68, with a volume of 1,551 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The company has a market cap of $976.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,142 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.