Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $20.50 on Tuesday, reaching $272.19. 42,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,892. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.11 and its 200-day moving average is $333.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

