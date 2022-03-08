Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Trading Down 7%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $271.55 and last traded at $272.19. 42,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,798,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.69.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.67. The company has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,145,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

